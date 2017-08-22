Sydney Roosters captain Boyd Cordner is looking forward to his side's away clash with bogey side Cronulla this weekend.

In what looms as taste of the upcoming finals series, the third-placed Roosters will aim to end a six-game losing streak against the Sharks and clinch a top-four finish.

A win will also avenge a 44-12 loss in Gosford last month - their biggest defeat of the year.

"I didn't play that game but I was at the Central Coast. The Sharks played really well and it's always a tough game against Cronulla," Cordner said on Tuesday.

"They always seem to turn up to play well against us, especially at Shark Park. Coming at this stage of the season, it's a good test for us."

With the finals a fortnight away, Cordner admitted his team was marginally behind the likes of runaway ladder leaders Melbourne, as well as Brisbane and Cronulla.

"The Storm have been the benchmark for most of the season," Cordner said.

"They've had a great year and also recently with the Broncos, with the footy they're playing, I don't think anyone can argue with that. They've been the two form teams over the last month.

"It makes us want to be better and want to step up our game."

The return of first-choice fullback Michael Gordon last week means the Roosters are close to full strength, with left winger Daniel Tupou the only member of their top 17 on the sideline.

The only concern for the star second-rower is the Roosters' ability to put in a complete performance.

"I think there's been only a handful of games this season where we've played our best," he said.

"I believe that if we can play our best footy and if we can get ourselves right, then I believe we can beat anyone on the day."

The NSW State of Origin captain also declared himself back to full fitness after completing two matches since a two-month absence from club duties due to injury.

"The medical team and (coach Trent Robinson) was really good with getting my body right and after that pretty tough Origin series, I feel really refreshed and ready to go," he said.