St Kilda's slim finals hopes depend on them winning and the other two Sunday results going their way.

St Kilda onballer Jack Newnes says it will be tough not to keep an eye on Sunday's other AFL results.

The Saints can still make the finals if they beat Richmond at the MCG, but only if Essendon lose to Fremantle earlier in the afternoon and then if West Coast upset Adelaide in Perth.

"They usually show the scores up on the scoreboard, so the boys will know, definitely - it could affect the game a bit," Newnes said.