The Sex Party is changing its name to the Reason Party in a bid to win a broader base of votes ahead of the 2018 Victorian election.

There will be no more Sex in Victoria, but there's a good Reason for it.

The nation's only Sex Party MP Fiona Patten is set to announce the party will change its name to the Reason Party ahead of the 2018 Victorian election, in a bid to appeal to a broader base.

"The major parties are bickering within themselves and the only policies they seem to develop are ones that attack the other side," Ms Patten told 3AW on Tuesday.