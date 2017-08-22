Sydney Airport has lifted its distribution guidance by 11.3 per cent for 2017, after posting a 4.4 per cent climb in first-half profit to $166.6 million.

The operator of Australia's biggest airport, Kingsford Smith, recorded 21 million passengers in the six months to June 30, up from 20.2 million a year ago, while revenue rose 7.9 per cent to $714.2 million driven by international passengers, growth across all businesses, yield improvements and continued capital investment.

It declared an interim unfranked distribution of 16.5 cents per stapled security, up from 15 cents, and lifted its distribution guidance by 11.3 per cent to 34.5 cents for the full year.