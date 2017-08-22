A US warship has collided with an oil tanker off Singapore, with 10 sailors missing; it is the second collision since June.

Ten US sailors are missing after a collision between a destroyer and a tanker near Singapore, the second involving a US warship and a merchant ship in Asia in about two months.

The guided-missile destroyer John S. McCain and the tanker Alnic MC collided while the warship was heading to Singapore for a routine port call. The collision tore a hole in the warship's waterline, flooding compartments that included a crew sleeping area, the US Navy says.

"Initial reports indicate John S. McCain sustained damage to her port side aft," it said in a statement on Monday. "There are currently 10 sailors missing and five injured."

US Defense Secretary James Mattis said Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson would conduct a broad investigation into US naval operations after the collision.

Richardson said he was calling an "operational pause" worldwide "to make sure that we are taking all appropriate immediate actions to ensure safe and effective operations around the world".

He said the review would be conducted on "a very tight timeline" and added: "We need to get to the bottom of this."

The John S. McCain's sister ship, the Fitzgerald, almost sank off the coast of Japan after colliding with a Philippine container ship on June 17. The bodies of seven US sailors were found in a flooded berthing area after that collision.

The US Navy said last week it had removed the two senior officers and the senior enlisted sailor on the Fitzgerald following an investigation into that collision.

The accidents have come at a tense time.

This month the John S. McCain sailed within 12 nautical miles of an artificial island built by China in the South China Sea, the latest operation to counter what the US sees as China's efforts to control the waters.

And North Korea last week threatened to fire ballistic missiles towards the US Pacific territory of Guam after US President Donald Trump said he would unleash "fire and fury" if Pyongyang threatened the US.

The navy said significant damage to the hull of John S. McCain had resulted in flooding to compartments, including crew berthing, machinery, and communications rooms.

However, it said crew members were able to stop the flooding and the ship made its way to Singapore's Changi Naval Base by Monday afternoon under its own power.

Singaporean, Malaysian and Indonesian ships and aircraft had joined the search for the missing sailors, the US Navy said.

"Thoughts & prayers are w/ our @USNavy sailors aboard the #USSJohnSMcCain where search & rescue efforts are underway," Trump said on Twitter.

A crew member on the Alnic MC told Reuters no oil spilled from the Liberian-flagged, 183 metre-long tanker, which was carrying almost 12,000 tonnes of fuel oil from Taiwan to discharge in Singapore.