President Donald Trump is expected to announce a small increase in the number of US troops in Afghanistan as his defence secretary advises against a withdrawal.

President Donald Trump is likely to open the door to a modest increase in US troop numbers in Afghanistan when he lays out his strategy for America's longest military conflict, US officials say.

Trump will give a prime-time address to the nation at 9pm on Monday (11am on Tuesday AEST) to detail his view of the US role in Afghanistan, an issue that has vexed his two predecessors.

With Taliban insurgent forces no nearer to defeat, the most likely outcome is that Trump will agree to sending more US forces as recommended by his senior advisers, a senior administration official said. Current US troop numbers are about 8400.

Trump has long been sceptical of how the US is fighting the war in Afghanistan, which was launched by President George W. Bush in October 2001 after the September 11 attacks on New York and Washington.

Trump announced a strategic review soon after taking office in January and has privately questioned whether sending more troops is wise, US officials said.

"We're not winning," he told advisers in a July meeting, questioning whether US Army General John Nicholson, who leads US and international forces in Afghanistan, should be fired, an official said.

But Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has argued that a US military presence is needed to protect against a continuing threat from Islamist militants.

Earlier this year, Trump gave Mattis the authority to set troop levels in Afghanistan.

Trump may or may not give an actual number on Monday for the expected troop increase, said an administration official. Two participants in the months-long discussion about an Afghan strategy said the president is likely to reiterate his authorisation for Mattis to decide the troop level, thus giving the green light for the military to send more forces to Afghanistan.

A US-led coalition invaded Afghanistan and overthrew the Islamist Taliban government for harbouring al Qaeda militants who plotted the September 11 attacks. But US forces have remained bogged down there through the presidencies of Bush, Barack Obama and now Trump.

"I took over a mess, and we're going to make it a lot less messy," Trump said when asked about Afghanistan earlier this month.

Officials cautioned that the Republican president could still change the approach on Afghanistan, agreed to with senior officials last week, before the televised speech. He will deliver his third prime-time address to the country as president from Fort Myer military base in Virginia, just across the Potomac River from Washington.