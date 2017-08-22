Donald Trump will visit part of the US-Mexico border fence in Arizona as he struggles to persuade Congress to fund the construction of his promised wall.

President Donald Trump will visit a section of a US-Mexican border fence in Arizona as he seeks congressional funding for the wall he wants built.

Trump, who has struggled to persuade the Republican-led Congress to approve funding for a project many see as unnecessary, will on Tuesday visit a border facility at Yuma, Arizona.

The border area at Yuma is considered a success story for the US Border Patrol because illegal crossings have slowed as a result of the border installation.

During his visit, Trump will be briefed on Border Patrol efforts in the region and the need for more funding for immigration and border officials to carry out the Republican president's desire for sharp limits on illegal immigration, the officials said.

The proposed border wall, aimed at preventing illegal immigration to the United States, was one of Trump's major 2016 campaign promises.

His vow that Mexico would pay for the wall, which the Mexican government has insisted it will not do, has strained relations between the two neighbours.

Trump has since said he will find a way for Mexico to repay the United States for construction of the wall but that Congress would need to fund it first.