President Donald Trump's address to the nation on Monday about a strategy he believes will best position the U.S. to eventually declare victory in Afghanistan. (AP)

President Donald Trump outlined the United States' new strategy for Afghanistan during a prime-time national address. Here are the main points from his speech.

* The American people are weary of war without victory, and "I share the American people's frustration". Trump said his original instinct was to pull out of Afghanistan, but now believes a rapid exit would create a vacuum that Islamic militants would fill.

* Despite reports that Trump would announce a 4000-strong troop increase, the president said he would not "talk about numbers of troops or our plans for further military activities". "I will not say when we are going to attack but attack we will."

* Victory in Afghanistan will mean "attacking our enemies" and "obliterating" the Islamic State group. Trump also vowed to crush al-Qaeda, prevent the Taliban from taking over the country, and stop terror attacks against Americans.

* The US will continue to work with the Afghan government, "however, our commitment is not unlimited, and our support is not a blank cheque". Trump also insisted the United States would not engage in "nation-building". "We are killing terrorists," he said.

* The US "can no longer be silent" about terrorist safe havens in Pakistan. Trump said Pakistan often gives sanctuary to "agents of chaos, violence and terror", the Taliban and other groups who pose a threat to the region and beyond.

* The US wants India to help more in Afghanistan, especially in the areas of economic assistance and development.