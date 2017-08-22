Seven Group Holdings' full-year profit has slipped 77 per cent to $44.5 million, weighed down by a $245.6 million writedown of its stake in Seven West Media.

Kerry Stokes' holding company took a $245.6 million hit from its share of Seven West Media's near $1 billion in impairments, although profits from other one-off arrangements trimmed Seven Group's total impairments to $169.2 million.

But Seven Group on Tuesday said it had agreed to sell its WesTrac operations in China for $540 million and will be on the lookout for value-accretive acquisitions in the current financial year.

"The sale of WesTrac China will allow us to re-allocate capital into other opportunities in Australia, including investment in our WesTrac Australia business," managing director and chief executive Ryan Stokes said.

"WesTrac China has been a strong performing business for SGH and this is the right time to realise the value of what we have achieved."

Total group underlying earnings before tax (EBIT) for the 12 months to June 30 rose 10 per cent to $333.3 million, and Seven Group has forecast another five per cent rise for 2017/18 on a continuing operations basis.

"We report underlying EBIT at the upper end of the revised guidance range, with the result demonstrating the strength of our industrial services and energy businesses," the CEO said.

"The focus has progressed from cutting costs and restructuring to our people, effectively."

Seven Group raised its final dividend from 20 cents to a fully franked 21 cents - taking its full-year payout to 41 cents - which it said reflected confidence in the outlook.

SEVEN GROUP'S FULL YEAR

* Net profit down 77.4pct to $44.5m

* Revenue up 1.7pct to $2.885b

* Final dividend up one cent to 21 cents, fully franked