Shalane Flanagan has been awarded the 10,000m silver from the Beijing Olympics after the Turkish athlete who finished ahead of her tested positive to drugs.

American distance runner Shalane Flanagan has received her 2008 Olympic silver medal after the Turkish runner who finished ahead of her tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

Flanagan was the bronze medallist in the 10,000 metres at the Beijing Games until second-placed finisher Elvan Abeylegesse was disqualified in March after a re-test of a 2007 sample showed positive for the banned steroid stanozolol.

The USOC and USA Track and Field said Flanagan, who preferred not to have an official ceremony, received her silver medal at her home in Portland, Oregon, earlier on Monday.

"Receiving my proper medal and having the record books changed is a dream come true," Flanagan said in a statement.

The 2008 bronze medal previously owned by Flanagan, 36, has been returned to the IOC.