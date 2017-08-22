Victoria's Family Violence Prevention Minister will not contest the next state election and take extended leave in her battle against multiple tumours.

Multiple tumours and a complicated recovery will keep Victoria's Minister for Prevention of Family Violence off the job for longer than expected.

Fiona Richardson will also not recontest her seat of Northcote in next year's Victorian election due to the illness, she said in a statement.

"I am grateful that the premier has agreed to an extended period of leave from my portfolio to enable me to concentrate on my health. Minister Jill Hennessy will continue to perform acting arrangements," Ms Richardson said on Tuesday.