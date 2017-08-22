Kevin Walters has yet to be a first grade coach in the NRL. (AAP)

Queensland coach Kevin Walters is the right man for the vacant Gold Coast job but it's not the right job for him, says his former Origin teammate Martin Lang.

Henry was sacked by the club on Monday with more than a year to run on his contract, with assistants Craig Hodges and Terry Matterson set to lead the club in the short term.

Titans boss Graham Annesley said Henry's strained relationship with fullback Jarryd Hayne was one factor, when delivering the verdict on Monday.

But he would not provide any others when asked to explain the board's decision further, even forecasting the criticism that has flowed since the announcement.

In a swipe at the Titans' state of affairs, Lang said his former Origin teammate and current Queensland coach Walters would be best served avoiding the role.

"Playing Origin with him, you see what strong character he has and what a great team man he is," Lang, a 176-game veteran and son of long-time coach John, told AAP.

"He's already 50, it's a south-east Queensland gig and he'd be a popular choice for the players, but he'd have his reservations.

"I think he's the best fit for the Titans but the Titans aren't the best fit for him."

Former Gold Coast player and football manager Scott Sattler agreed with Lang.

"I love Kev but I want to see him stay in the Queensland set-up," he said.

"Look at Julie Bishop; why be the prime minister when you can be the foreign minister."

A personal trainer in his rugby league retirement, Lang served as the Titans' assistant strength and conditioning coach in 2012.

He said Henry's sacking was "terrible for the culture" and would be a turn off for any prospective coach.

"It's like they panicked; I'm not sure who's dictating things there," he said.

"I don't know anybody who would be willing to apply at the moment."