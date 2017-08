A2 Milk says growth in its infant formula business has helped boost revenue and earnings to make a full-year profit of $NZ 90.6 million ($A83.4 million).

The dual ASX, NZX-listed company said its sales from ordinary activities for the 12 months to June 30 grew 56 per cent to $NZ550 million, on the back of a strong performance in infant formula and continued growth in liquid milk in each of its core markets.

A2 said it will not propose to pay a dividend for the year.