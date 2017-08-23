The head of the US Air Force says more air power could be dedicated to the war in Afghanistan as the campaign against Taliban insurgents is ramped up.

The US Air Force may intensify its strikes in Afghanistan and expand training of the Afghan air force following President Donald Trump's decision to forge ahead with the 16-year-old war, its top general says.

Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein told Reuters, however, he was still examining the matter, as the US military's top brass had only begun the process of translating Trump's war strategy into action.

Asked whether the Air Force would dedicate more assets to Afghanistan, where the United States has been engaged in its longest military conflict, Goldfein said only: "Possibly."

"It's actually too early to tell what this will mean in terms of plus-ups and reductions," he said in a joint interview with Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson.

Still, he acknowledged that the Air Force was "absolutely" examining the possibility of increasing air power, including to support US ground forces, following Trump's promise of a stepped-up campaign against Taliban insurgents, who have gained ground against US-backed Afghan government forces.

In a speech on Monday night, Trump appeared to answer a call for thousands of more troops to break a stalemate with Taliban insurgents, on top of the roughly 8400 now deployed in Afghanistan.

Trump said the United States would not disclose troop numbers, but one US official told Reuters they could start moving quickly.

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Tuesday he would set troop levels following the review by military chiefs.

During the administration of Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama, US military officials privately expressed frustration about their inability to strike at many Taliban targets - including training camps - unless they could show a direct threat to US forces or major impact on the Afghan state.

Wilson said Trump appeared to be giving greater flexibility to strike insurgents.

"Obviously the Joint Chiefs will work through their plans and make proposals, but I think the guidance was pretty clear from the president last night, and we're going to go on the offensive and destroy these terrorist networks," Wilson said.

Goldfein said: "I thought that came out very loud and clear in the speech that that's his priority."