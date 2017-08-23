Defence Industry Minister Christopher Pyne says Australia is yet to receive a request from the US for more assistance in Afghanistan.

The Turnbull government won't make a hasty decision to boost Australia's troop numbers in Afghanistan, Defence Industry Minister Christopher Pyne says.

He isn't aware of any request yet from Donald Trump for more assistance in the fight against the Taliban.

"We won't make any hasty decisions about increasing Australia's engagement in Afghanistan. We have made a significant contribution there," he told ABC radio on Wednesday.

The US president on Tuesday outlined a new war strategy, reneging on his pre-election promises to pull US troops out of the war-torn nation.

Mr Pyne said the policy change signals a determination on the part of the administration to defeat the strengthened Taliban.

"Setting deadlines and troop withdrawals means that the Taliban have been able to, as (Mr Trump) points out, wait out the United States," he said.

The minister expects Australia will be asked to contribute, but he was not pre-empting any decision.

"It's in Australia's interest not to allow Afghanistan to revert to the Taliban's control," he said.

Mr Pyne cautioned that Australians have died in Afghanistan previously and any request to change the nation's role in the conflict would be a serious one.

Australia already increased its mission by 30 earlier this year, bringing the total troops in Afghanistan to 300.

Reports suggest America will boost its 8400 forces in Afghanistan by 4000, but Mr Trump did not confirm this when announcing the new plan.