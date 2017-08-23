Bangladesh have hired Indian Sunil Joshi as their spin bowling coach ahead of the Test series against Australia.

Bangladesh have appointed Sunil Joshi as their spin bowling coach ahead of the Test series against Australia, after failing to broker a deal with preferred choice Stuart MacGill.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board were hoping to secure former Australian leg-spinner MacGill, but the parties couldn't reach an agreement.

Ex-India left-arm spinner Joshi has since been appointed on a short-term deal.

Joshi, who took 110 wickets for India in 15 Tests and 69 one-day internationals from 1996-2001, has already begun working with the bowlers ahead of the first Test starting in Dhaka on Sunday.

Bangladesh face Australia in a Test match for the first time since 2006. The second Test starts in Chittagong on September 4.