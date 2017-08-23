Bangladesh have appointed Sunil Joshi as their spin bowling coach ahead of the Test series against Australia, after failing to broker a deal with preferred choice Stuart MacGill.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board were hoping to secure former Australian leg-spinner MacGill, but the parties couldn't reach an agreement.
Ex-India left-arm spinner Joshi has since been appointed on a short-term deal.
Joshi, who took 110 wickets for India in 15 Tests and 69 one-day internationals from 1996-2001, has already begun working with the bowlers ahead of the first Test starting in Dhaka on Sunday.
Bangladesh face Australia in a Test match for the first time since 2006. The second Test starts in Chittagong on September 4.