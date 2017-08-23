A suspect in Barcelona's deadly van attack told a Spanish court the group had been planning a larger attack with bombs.

An alleged member of an Islamist group that carried out the Barcelona van attack has told a Spanish court they were been planning a much bigger attack using explosives, a judicial source says.

The testimony to Spain's High Court on Tuesday came from Mohamed Houli Chemlal, who was arrested after being hurt in a blast at a house in Alcanar, southwest of Barcelona, a day before Thursday's van attack on the crowded Las Ramblas boulevard in Barcelona which killed 13 people, including seven-year-old Australian boy Julian Cadman.