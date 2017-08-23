Boca threaten legal action over non-payment of Tevez fee

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Boca Juniors president Daniel Angelici has threatened to take Shanghai Shenhua to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to demand payment of more than $3 million related to the transfer of striker Carlos Tevez.

Tevez joined Shenhua in January for a transfer fee in the region of 11 million euros ($12.96 million) and Angelici claims the Chinese side have not paid the Argentine club since the initial payment was made when the transfer was completed.

"We are preparing a claim to present to the Court of Arbitration for Sport because we have written several times to the club and have had no response," Angelici told local media, claiming Shenhua owed Boca more than $3 million.

The 33-year-old former Manchester United and Juventus forward is currently in Buenos Aires for treatment on a calf injury that has seen him miss much of his first season in China.

Tevez has played just 11 times in the Chinese Super League since his highly anticipated arrival ahead of the current season, scoring two goals as Shenhua have struggled.

He was granted leave to return to Argentina after signing an agreement with the club guaranteeing he would return before the resumption of the Chinese Super League following the upcoming international break.

Tevez met with Angelici soon after his arrival in Argentina last week amid rumours he is seeking a third stint at the club.

"Tevez had lunch with the president of Boca? Well, we know nothing about that," a spokesman for Shenhua said.

"He is now on holiday, he has the right to meet anyone he wants to, this is his freedom. We won't comment on something like that, let alone interfere with it.

"But we want to stress again that he will report to the club on August 30."

(Reporting by Michael Church; Editing by John O'Brien)