Essendon's Orazio Fantasia suffered a serious hamstring injury earlier this month against Carlton. (AAP)

Essendon small forward Orazio Fantasia is making good progress as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

Essendon are cautiously optimistic that livewire forward Orazio Fantasia will be available if they reach the AFL finals.

The Bombers have had mixed news this week on injuries.

Josh Green's season is over because of a fractured bone in his foot.

Michael Hurley has reported making good progress as he recovers from a calf muscle strain, but the key defender is unsure about his availability for Sunday's must-win game against Fremantle.

But it looks better than expected for Fantasia.

He suffered a serious hamstring strain early in the round-20 loss to Carlton.

There had been reports that Fantasia would only play again this season if the Bombers progressed deep into the finals.

Fantasia is back running and the pre-finals bye gives him more time to step up his training.

"He won't do any high speed running until he is ready, which is probably not going to be this week," said Essendon fitness boss Justin Crow.

"If we make the finals, Orazio will be a chance to play the first final depending on how well he progresses over the next couple of weeks."

Fantasia has impressed in his fourth AFL season, kicking 38 goals in 19 games.

Only Joe Daniher, second in the Coleman Medal with 60 goals, and fellow key forward Cale Hooker (41) have kicked more goals for the Bombers this season.

Essendon control their finals destiny heading into the last round of home and away matches.

They are eighth, ahead of West Coast, St Kilda and reigning premiers the Western Bulldogs on percentage.

The Bombers will start strong favourites at Etihad Stadium against the Dockers, who have lost their last two matches by 104 points.

Fremantle have not played Essendon in Melbourne since 2010, when they won by 34 points at Etihad Stadium.

The Dockers have beaten Essendon in their last four games, all at Subiaco.