Rookie Cronulla hooker Jayden Brailey admits he doesn't know what to expect from the upcoming NRL finals.

Coming into their premiership defence, the hooking position was the great unknown for the Sharks as coach Shane Flanagan put his faith in the untried 21-year-old.

After spending two months on the sidelines with a broken jaw, Brailey returned in last week's win over North Queensland.

The Sharks go into Saturday's penultimate regular round clash against the Sydney Roosters with their top-four hopes on the line and knowing the clash could make or break their season.

Brailey has been one of the finds of the year and is looking forward to testing himself in the finals.

"I was confident in my ability to get here, whether it was at 21 or whatever," Brailey said.

"I'm pretty proud of what I've done this year but in saying that it's only a start.

"To make it even better I've got a finals coming up. I'm young but I've got to come in with a mindsight where I'm confident.

"I'm not too sure what to expect, I just know it's going to be intense."

Brailey will share hooking duties throughout the finals with former Dally M hooker of the year James Segeyaro, who also spent a large chunk of the year on the sidelines with a broken arm.

Brailey's broken jaw, suffered trying to tackle Manly's Dylan Walker in late June, tested his resolve and ability to come back from a serious injury.

"I was blending everything for five weeks," Brailey said.

"It's a funny thing, I was kind of lucky, it wasn't like I injured a knee or a shoulder so I could always work on my body and fitness.

"At the same time I was trying not to lose too much weight not being able to eat.

"I put slow-cooked beef (in the blender), chicken - the chicken came out like powder. I ate it with mashed potato because I couldn't move my jaw.

"That was a bit different."