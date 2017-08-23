Jordan Kahu has been ruled out of the Broncos' clash with Parramatta due to a groin injury. (AAP)

Brisbane winger Jordan Kahu has been ruled out of Thursday night's NRL clash with Parramatta due to a groin injury.

Broncos coach Wayne Bennett said Kahu had been nursing the problem all year and needed a week off.

He will be replaced by PNG international David Mead.

"He won't play. He's got a groin problem that he has had for most of the year and probably needs a week off - he will be back next week," Bennett said of Kahu.

Bench forward Tevita Pangai Junior (hamstring) will also be rested for a week, replaced by under 20s player Jaydn Su'A.

Bennett opted for Su'A with Joe Ofahengaue still with one week left on a three game lifting ban.

Bennett said he would stick with Kodi Nikorima at halfback and Ben Hunt coming off the bench as back-up hooker for the rest of the year with Anthony Milford calling the shots at pivot.

Milford was close to man of the match last round, setting up two tries and scoring another in their 24-12 win over St George Illawarra that kept them in the top two.

Bennett believed Brisbane faced a timely pre-finals test against the fifth-placed Eels.

"We respect them. We know they can play. They are obviously a much better team than last year - we have got our hands full tomorrow night," he said.