Police have released photos of 10 people they want to speak to about a fatal shooting at Sydney's Central Station.

Danukul Mokmool, 30, was shot dead by police after attacking an elderly florist on the evening of July 26.

Detectives have released CCTV images of 10 people who might have witnessed the incident but have not yet spoken to police.