Queensland's Police Commissioner has apologised to staff at a Brisbane bar who allowed Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik into the venue without ID, admitting his officers breached the city's new laws.

Commissioner Ian Stewart said police accompanying the prince had "technically" breached the law by insisting they had the authority to override the laws and allow the royal visitor into the Jade Buddha bar, despite him not carrying a valid ID.

But he defended his officers and said they had acted within the spirit, if not the letter, of the law.

"Has there been a breach of the legislation? Technically yes, and that's why I apologise to anyone who's been affected by this," he told reporters on Wednesday.

"But the intent of the legislation has not been compromised and certainly it was done in good faith.

"I apologise to anyone who was at the Jade Buddha if the prince's presence there caused any concern, or if the way our officers acted created a perception of intimidation," Commissioner Stewart told reporters at state parliament.

Jade Buddha co-owner Phil Hogan demanded an apology after Mr Stewart on Tuesday contradicted his claims the prince had been initially turned away by security on Friday night, in accordance with new liquor laws requiring venues to scan the IDs of all patrons entering after 10pm.

But the commissioner stood by his claim the prince himself had not been turned away.

He said plain clothes police went to the venue first and were initially rebuffed by security before they returned and the issue was cleared up.

"At no time was the prince actually stopped at the security desk or anything like that."

The incident has now been widely reported overseas, including by the BBC, the New York Times and Danish media.