Canterbury's Josh Jackson says it's a cop out to suggest speculation about the futures of several players had led to their forgettable NRL season.

Josh Jackson has rubbished suggestions uncertainty over the future of large swathes of the Canterbury playing group has contributed to their forgettable NRL season.

The Bulldogs are believed to be attempting to offload several star players including skipper James Graham and brothers Brett and Josh Morris to get under the salary cap for 2018.

Jackson said it was a cop out to suggest the Bulldogs -- who have won just eight of 22 games -- had been destabilised because the future of several players was up in the air.