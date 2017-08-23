Kurt Mann, whose Dragons remain in the finals hunt, looks for options against the Tigers last month. (AAP)

St George Illawarra are beginning to rediscover the attacking mojo that took them to the top of the NRL ladder at the start of the year, according to halfback Kurt Mann.

The Dragons are two points out of the eight and have a crucial clash with Penrith on Sunday, which could become a must-win if results go against them.

The Saints were the best attacking team in the competition over the first seven rounds, and averaged 27.3 points per game.

But as their form dropped off, so too has their attack, to the point where they averaged just 16.2 per match as they dropped seven of 10 matches between round eight and round 19.

However, Mann believes things are back on the up, with the side having laid on 144 points in the past five weeks.

"A few of our mindsets changed," Mann said.

"We always attacked well, but that middle point of the year I think we were just pushing passes and just doing uncharacteristic things.

"Now it's sort of getting back on track. We've been a lot more patient with taking opportunities and building pressure."

The Dragons were impressive under fire against Brisbane last week.

Despite going into the game with nine players struck down with the flu, they kept pace for the majority of the clash.

But they know close enough will no longer be good enough, and believe the must-win nature of the next two weeks against Penrith and Canterbury can spur them back to their best.

"Our attack was our shining light of that game," Mann said.

"We created opportunities but we just didn't capitalise.

"This weekend we know what we need to do. We haven't really got an option now, so we have to win our next two games. Hopefully our attack will come to life."