Federal ministers Alan Tudge and Christian Porter will announce the next drug trial site in Logan. (AAP)

Logan City will be the second site of the Turnbull government's trial of drug tests for welfare recipients.

Social Services Minister Christian Porter and Human Services Minister Alan Tudge will make the announcement in Beenleigh, south of Brisbane, later on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Canterbury-Bankstown in western Sydney was chosen as the first of three trial sites due to the high number people signing up for welfare and the rapid growth of ice-fuelled hospitalisations in the area.