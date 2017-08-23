Eels coach Brad Arthur is hopeful of having Beau Scott and Kaysa Pritchard back for their final regular season NRL clash next week.

Parramatta pair Beau Scott and Kaysa Pritchard are unlikely to make their return from injury for Thursday's NRL crunch face-off against Brisbane, says coach Brad Arthur.

Scott (bicep) and Pritchard (knee) were named in an extended squad on Tuesday despite fears they suffered season-ending injuries in June, but should be back next week.

"I don't think they'll play this week. They're close but I don't think they'll play. Hopefully next week," Arthur said before the team departed for Brisbane on Wednesday.