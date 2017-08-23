Parramatta pair Beau Scott and Kaysa Pritchard are unlikely to make their return from injury for Thursday's NRL crunch face-off against Brisbane, says coach Brad Arthur.
Scott (bicep) and Pritchard (knee) were named in an extended squad on Tuesday despite fears they suffered season-ending injuries in June, but should be back next week.
"I don't think they'll play this week. They're close but I don't think they'll play. Hopefully next week," Arthur said before the team departed for Brisbane on Wednesday.