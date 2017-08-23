Aidan Guerra made his NRL debut for the Roosters in 2010 and is set to leave at season's end. (AAP)

Sydney Roosters forward Aidan Guerra is refusing to get emotional about his looming departure from the NRL club at the end of the year.

Sydney Roosters star Aidan Guerra says it would be selfish of him to get sentimental about his looming departure from the club at the end of the NRL season.

Guerra has a maximum six games left for the Tricolours before moving to Newcastle but refuses to allow the emotion to affect the upcoming finals series.

The Roosters are on course to finish in the top four and give the premiership a real shake.

"It's in the back of my mind. I've spoken to the players and even the staff around the place -- this club's been a big part of my adult life," Guerra said.

"I'm not really getting nostalgic or sad or anything that I've got to go.

"But it's exciting to know that if we are playing our best footy at the right time, well we can go out on a pretty positive note there.

"That's in the back of my mind, but at the same time it's not."

Guerra has played all eight of his NRL seasons so far at the Moore Park club, where he has tallied 144 matches and was part of the club's 2013 premiership triumph.

He has also made 10 State of Origin appearances for Queensland, and a sole Test for Australia.

The 29-year-old is one of three Roosters who have signed with the Knights, including Connor Watson and mid-season transferee Shaun Kenny-Dowall.

Guerra said he would soak up every second of his final months at the club.

"I'm just enjoying every game because I've enjoyed the last seven years here, so why would I put stress on the last month or two," Guerra said.

"That'd be a bit selfish.

"I'm just enjoying every day at the club, having some training, having some laughs and footy seems to be going in the right direction too."