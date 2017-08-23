Australian No.1 Daria Gavrilova has beaten Hungary's Timea Babos in straight sets to advance to the third round of the New Haven Open in Connecticut.

Russian-born Gavrilova, who overtook Samantha Stosur to become Australia's top-ranked women's player earlier this year, won a tight match 7-5 7-6 (8-6).

She won six straight tiebreak points to take the second set and advance. Tuesday's clash was the second time the pair had met with the ledger now standing at one apiece.

Gavrilova beat qualifier Kristyna Pliskova, younger sister of world No.1 Karolina, in the first round.

In other early action in Connecticut Jana Cepelova of Ukraine was forced to retire against Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro.