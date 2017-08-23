Canterbury's James Graham wants to know what is in it for the players who give up their privacy. (AAP)

Canterbury star James Graham has asked the NRL to explain the benefits of players giving up their privacy in the latest CBA talks.

The NRL needs to sit down with its players and explain the benefits of gaining access to their bank and phone records, according to Canterbury star James Graham.

The governing body's request for greater transparency from the playing group has become a major talking point as the collective bargaining agreement talks come to a close.

A number of players, including Cronulla star and Rugby League Players Association board member James Maloney, have publicly pushed back at the calls for private information.

Graham is also reluctant to open the books to league headquarters.

"If things go bad at a certain level in integrity, the police would be able to access it. But where do you draw the line?" Graham said on the Fox Sports show NRL 360 on Tuesday.

"Players are smart enough. If someone's doing something dodgy on the salary cap, you can just be told, 'Hey, do not put this money in your bank account'."

However, the Bulldogs prop remains open to the NRL showing the players why it wants to follow in the path of the AFL and cricket.

It is understood the NRL Integrity Unit would only require access to personal details that are relevant to investigations into cases of salary cap cheating and match-fixing.

The AFL is already believed to have the right to access financial records, computers, mobile phones, tax returns and other information in such circumstances.

The RLPA hopes to finalise CBA talks in time for the NRL finals.

"It's about explaining why this is a good thing," Graham said.

"The first question is, well, why is that being brought in? Okay, well this is going to help these areas of your life and your sport. It's going to better the sport, and this is why we're doing it.

"If the NRL can present to us and say this is why we might need to access your bank account, or we might need to look at those phone records, then fair enough. If it helps the sport."