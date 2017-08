Greater Western Sydney fullback Phil Davis is bemused by recent allegations he took a dive, while coach Leon Cameron has also hit back.

Allegations of staging have left Greater Western Sydney co-captain Phil Davis "bemused", while coach Leon Cameron has labelled the accusations as silly and disappointing.

David King and Cameron Ling were among the pundits to question whether Davis went down too easily during a clash with Western Bulldogs forward Jack Redpath.

Redpath copped a three-game ban last week after unsuccessfully challenging his striking charge.