Gold Coast fullback Jarryd Hayne has spoken publicly for the first time since the sacking of coach Neil Henry.

Jarryd Hayne says the tipping point in his relationship with sacked Gold Coast coach Neil Henry was a media report which said the mentor didn't support signing him.

Speaking publicly for the first time since Henry's axing on Monday, Hayne said the newspaper article was the basis of the pair's public falling out.

Hayne is hopeful of returning from an ankle injury to play against Canterbury on Saturday.