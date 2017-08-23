Grant King will not seek re-election to the BHP board at the next month's annual general meeting amid concerns expressed by some investors.

Former Origin chief executive Grant King has opted not to stand for re-election at BHP's annual general meeting after investors expressed some concerns during his five months on the board.

The resources giant on Wednesday said Mr King would retire from the board on August 31 "owing to concerns expressed by some investors", while Wesfarmers finance director Terry Bowen and former BP excutive John Mogford would be appointed as non-executive directors in October.

It is understood that some shareholders were unhappy about Mr King's track record at Origin, which suffered a number of writedowns against its Australia Pacific LNG project and conventional oil and gas assets.