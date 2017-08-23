The Turnbull government has announced the Queensland city of Logan will be the key area in a two-year drug testing trial for welfare recipients.

LOGAN IN THE COMMONWEALTH'S WELFARE DRUG TESTING TRIAL

* From next year, 5000 new recipients of the Newstart and Youth Allowance will be drug tested as part of a two-year trial.

* Logan in Queensland has joined Sydney district Canterbury-Bankstown in the trial, with one other location yet to be announced.

* 2500 of those tested are expected to come from Logan.

* Testing could either be a saliva swab, urine or follicle testing.

* Those who test positive will be placed onto "income management" for 24 months, with 80 per cent of their benefit restricted for essentials such as food or rent, restricting their access to cash.

* A second drug test is then scheduled within 25 working days of the initial positive result.

* People who test positive more than once will be referred to a doctor and receive any suggested treatment to continue receiving their benefit.

* A $10 million fund has been established to assist job seekers in the trial to access treatment.