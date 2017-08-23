A truckload of alcohol bound for Melbourne has gone up in flames after two trucks collided in South Australia.

The trucks were travelling in opposite directions on the Dukes Highway when the crash occurred about 2.30am on Wednesday.

One of the trucks, carrying a load of Jim Beam bourbon and Canadian Club whisky, flipped and caught fire, police say.

The driver, a 42-year-old Queensland man, was treated at the scene for leg injuries and then flown to the Flinders Medical Centre in a stable condition.

The other driver, a 34-year-old Victorian man, escaped with minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The crash closed the highway for several hours.