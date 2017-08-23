Fire and Rescue NSW, NSW Police and NSW Ambulance were all called to the scene.
All lanes have since reopened but delays are expected.
NSW Police told SBS World News that they understood the crash involved two or three vehicles and they were aware of no major injuries.
A tow truck is due to arrive and there is heavy traffic in the area.
