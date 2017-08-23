Signout
  The Sydney Harbour Bridge.
  The Sydney Harbour Bridge.
Emergency crews are attending the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Sydney Harbour Bridge.
Source:
SBS World News
59 MINS AGO  UPDATED 57 MINS AGO

Fire and Rescue NSW, NSW Police and NSW Ambulance were all called to the scene.

All lanes have since reopened but delays are expected.

NSW Police told SBS World News that they understood the crash involved two or three vehicles and they were aware of no major injuries.

A tow truck is due to arrive and there is heavy traffic in the area.

