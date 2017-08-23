The Cleveland Cavaliers will reportedly trade Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics and get fellow NBA All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas in a package deal.

Irving, who made headlines earlier in the summer when it leaked that he had requested a trade, moves on from a Cavaliers squad that reached the NBA Finals in each of the last three seasons and won a championship in 2016.

He joins a Celtics squad that finished first in the Eastern Conference during the regular season last season but was bounced by the Cavaliers in five games the Eastern Conference Finals. Thomas missed the last three games of the series with a hip injury, and might not be ready for regular season opener.

Boston will also reportedly send small forward Jae Crowder, centre prospect Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets 2018 first-round pick to Cleveland in the deal.

Irving, 25, averaged a career-high 25.2 points on 47.3 per cent shooting and 5.8 assists last season.

He has three years and $US60 million remaining on his contract.

Thomas, who finished third in the NBA with an average of 28.9 points in 2016-17, will be a free agent after the 2017-18 campaign.