Tassal Group has lifted full-year profit 20 per cent, helped by a focus on high-margin wholesale. (AAP)

Fish farmer Tassal has achieved record earnings due to a shift in strategy and good growing conditions.

Salmon farmer Tassal has lifted full-year profit by 19.8 per cent to $58.1 million, crediting good conditions and a shift to higher-margin wholesale markets for the performance boost.

Tasmania-based Tassal's revenue for the year to June 30, 2017, was $450.5 million, up 4.5 per cent and the company said its earnings of $114.6 million was a record result.

The company declared a fully franked final dividend of 7.5 cents, unchanged from last year and said it expects further improvement and another record result for 2017/18.