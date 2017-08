Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will talk up the coalition's pledges of lower taxes and reliable energy as he visits a paper mill in southern NSW.

Malcolm Turnbull will be on hand when billionaire Anthony Pratt announces an expansion of his flagship paper mill in southern NSW.

The prime minister is headed to Visy Industries in Tumut on Wednesday for the launch of a $100 million investment, The Australian reports.

Mr Turnbull is expected to talk up the coalition's commitments to lower taxes and reliable energy, saying both "are critical for Australian manufacturers like Visy to remain competitive".