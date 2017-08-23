Phoenix police keep the streets clear as people protest outside a rally hosted by Donald Trump. (AAP)

Police in Phoenix have used tear gas and smoke to disperse protesters outside a political rally hosted by US President Donald Trump.

"People in the crowd have begun throwing rocks and bottles at police. They also dispersed some gas in the area," Phoenix Police Department spokesman Sergeant Jonathan Howard said.

"Police have responded with pepper balls and OC (oleoresin capsicum) spray in an attempt to disperse the crowd and stop the assaults."

Police have not given an estimate of the number of protesters who turned out for the event, but Arizona media said there were several thousand people.