A maverick Queensland Labor MP has compared her own government to the notorious Bjelke-Petersen era after claiming Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk ignored her accusations of corruption against former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale.

Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller, who was axed as police minister in 2015, said she warned the premier and other senior figures about the allegations against Mr Pisasale but her concerns were ignored.

Pisasale, who stood down in June and will face Brisbane Magistrates Court again on Wednesday, is now facing charges of extortion and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

"The premier stood by an allegedly corrupt former mayor and got rid of an honest police minister," Ms Miller told state parliament on Tuesday night.

She said the party and the premier chose not to act against Mr Pisasale, a member of the ALP, because of his extraordinary popularity in Ipswich, where he was routinely re-elected with more than 80 per cent of the vote.

She compared the attitude to that of the infamous National Party government of Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen prior to the Fitzgerald Inquiry in the late 1980s, which exposed widespread corruption in the government and police force.

"It reminded me of another era in this parliament -- the Sir Joh era when he, too, was popular. There were also murmurings about dodgy money then, but because he was popular and a card-carrying National Party member the sins were washed away until Fitzgerald."