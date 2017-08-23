Logistics company Qube Holdings has recorded a six per cent drop in full-year profit to $77.3 million, weighed down costs from its acquisition of Asciano's Patrick Terminals business during the year.
Underlying profit, which strips out significant items, rose 18 per cent to $102.2 million, while headline revenue for the year to June 30 was up 14 per cent to $1.5 billion.
Qube's final dividend is 2.8 cents, fully franked and the company expects to report an increase in underlying net profit in FY18, despite significant investments and ongoing competitive market conditions.