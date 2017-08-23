Qube's full-year profit has dropped six per cent on the back of costs related to acquisition of the Patrick Terminals business but underlying profit is higher.

Logistics company Qube Holdings has recorded a six per cent drop in full-year profit to $77.3 million, weighed down costs from its acquisition of Asciano's Patrick Terminals business during the year.

Underlying profit, which strips out significant items, rose 18 per cent to $102.2 million, while headline revenue for the year to June 30 was up 14 per cent to $1.5 billion.

Qube's final dividend is 2.8 cents, fully franked and the company expects to report an increase in underlying net profit in FY18, despite significant investments and ongoing competitive market conditions.