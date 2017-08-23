Ned Hanigan is expected to take the field again when Australia face New Zealand in Dunedin. (AAP)

Wallabies rookie Ned Hanigan says he learned "plenty" in his torturous first meeting with the All Blacks.

Wallabies rookie Ned Hanigan is hungry for more after a torturous first encounter with New Zealand, learning first-hand just how small the margin for error is against the rampant world champions.

Playing just his fourth international match, Hanigan was one of only three starting players from Saturday's 54-34 belting in the Bledisloe Cup opener who did not miss a single tackle.

However, he made little attacking impact, running the ball three times for a grand total of zero metres - unlike his opposite number Liam Squire, who gained 114 metres for his team and scored the opening try in the ninth minute.

Coach Michael Cheika is showing huge faith in the unheralded 22-year-old from Dubbo, preferring him at blindside flanker rather than a tried and tested veteran like Scott Fardy because of his lineout prowess and solid defence.

"The main thing I took out of it is there's just such little, tiny room for error," Hanigan told AAP.

"Everything's so clinical. It's like any upgrade in a footy game.

"We probably made a few mistakes, which the Kiwis were really good at capitalising on.

"We've got to make sure we tidy up a few things there but there's a fair bit of belief in this group."

Much like the rest of his teammates, Hanigan has taken little notice of the angry response from supporters and pundits to the limp defeat.

"Everyone's entitled to their opinion. I don't really take a hell of a lot of notice of what everyone says and stuff, I keep that at a bit of distance," he said.

"If you do that, the next game you go into, you get beaten by more."

It is expected Hanigan will be retained in the No.6 jersey for Saturday's second Test in Dunedin, and he said he was embracing what many external observers see as an insurmountable challenge.

"I love it. You get a bit of a feel for it and you just want to cement a spot there, I guess," he said.

"The week and everything leading up to it, like every Test match, is pretty special.

"You ask anyone, it's an awesome experience to get out there and do it but when you get the first contact, it's just another game of footy and you've got to know your role."