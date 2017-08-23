Australians are being warned commonly bought cooking sauces are packed with salt. (AAP)

New research shows commonly bought cooking sauces are packed with salt, leading to health warnings.

Key Findings of the Cooking Sauces Salt Study at The George Institute for Global Health

* Salt content was highest in powdered sauces, with some containing half a family's recommended daily salt intake in one serve alone.

* For powdered sauces, McCormick Garlic & Rosemary Lamb Shanks topped the list with 22.38 grams of salt per 100 grams compared with Maggi Tomato & Onion Sausages (1.79g salt/100g), which had the least amount of salt.

* There was a huge variation in the amount of salt between brands for tomato based pasta sauces, with some containing 90 times more salt than others.

* On average, the salt content in meal-based sauces increased by 29% from 2010-2017, with Asian/black bean sauces containing the most salt (2.37g salt/100g)

* Curry pastes also contained high levels of salt, with some containing 20 times more salt than others.

* McCormicks powder-based sauces were found to have the highest salt content of all cooking sauces, and Tenuta Fragassi tomato-based cooking sauces the least.

Tips for Consumers

* Read the label

* Cooking sauces, aim for less than 400mg of sodium (salt) per 100g

* Try using less of the packet - using half of the packet or jar will reduce the amount of salt consumed

* Fresh is best - eat more fresh foods to reduce the reliance on packaged foods

* Download the FoodSwitch app to scan the barcode, which will show the sodium content