Tim Sheens, who quit as Kangaroos coach in 2015, won four premierships with the Raiders and Tigers. (AAP)

Gold Coast need a coaching shake-up and Tim Sheens is the man to provide it, says former Titans football manager Scott Sattler.

Former Gold Coast player and football manager Scott Sattler has urged the club to rethink its coaching structure after the sacking of Neil Henry.

The 203-game veteran and Gold Coast junior believes there are problematic gaps in the football department and a lack of rugby league experience and leadership in general at the Titans.

He suggested the NRL club lure former Kangaroos coach Tim Sheens home in a new role as coaching co-ordinator, while endorsing players-turned-coaches Craig Fitzgibbon or Todd Payten to replace Henry.

Sheens is in charge of English Super League outfit Hull KR, having coached four NRL clubs in a career that spans 33 years and 683 games.

He won three grand finals in six years with Canberra between 1988 and 1994 and also led Wests Tigers to their famous 2005 triumph.

The Titans appeared to be on track when Henry guided them to last year's finals and were in the top-eight mix midway through this season.

But five straight losses, punctuated by a club-record 54-0 hiding against Brisbane, have seen them plummet to 14th on the ladder.

Sattler says the club desperately needs a man of Sheens' experience to set them straight.

"There's a lack of leadership across the board," Sattler said.

"Get Tim back from England to set up the club's system and also coach a young coach like Fitzgibbon or Payten who is just starting out."

Former Sydney Roosters forward Fitzgibbon is the NSW Country coach, while 259-gamer Payten is completing his apprenticeship under Paul Green at North Queensland.

The Titans host Canterbury on Saturday night, with assistant coaches Terry Matterson and Craig Hodges in charge of the side.

Adding to the Titans' sorry week, captain Ryan James will miss his first game of the season with a shoulder injury.

Jarryd Hayne has been named to make his return at fullback after an ankle injury kept him out of the clash with his former club Parramatta.

Phillip Sami will start at centre, replacing the injured John Olive (elbow).