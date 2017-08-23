Billy Slater is looking forward to finals football with Melbourne for the first time since 2014. (AAP)

Billy Slater says he won't be rushed into a decision on his playing future just because the NRL finals are looming for Melbourne.

The 34-year-old spent the past two finals series on the sidelines following successive shoulder operations.

He says he wants to focus on playing this year rather than stewing over his future with the minor premiers, who are allowing him to make the call when he's ready.

"The priority for me is enjoying this season," Slater said.

"I've sat on the sidelines the last two finals series and this year I've got an opportunity to play.

"I'm really looking forward to playing my best football and for me to do that I need to focus on each game.

"If next year comes around, and I feel like I can contribute to the team and I want to play on, I'll be standing here but until then I'm just going to focus on enjoying the moment, what I have in front of me."

Slater said his decision won't be affected by Melbourne's success, having played in three successful grand finals, although the club was stripped of the 2007 and 2009 titles due to salary cap breaches.

The Kangaroos custodian said the decision was purely about whether his body was up to another season.

"It's all physical for me, I've won premierships before, it's not the be-all and end-all," Slater said.

"It's about whether I feel like I can go around again physically and if I can do that, I'll be wearing a purple jersey next year."