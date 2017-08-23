Casino operator Star Entertainment expects the 2018 Commonwealth Games will be a big boost to its Gold Coast operations.

Casinos operator The Star Entertainment Group expects the 2018 Commonwealth Games to generate "phenomenal" activity at its refurbished Gold Coast casino and hotel.

The Star, which operates casinos in Sydney, Brisbane and the Gold Coast, is one of the main sponsors of the April 4-15 Games and believes its jointly owned beachfront Sheraton Grand Mirage Resort can also benefit.

"The Games look good for us," The Star chief executive Matt Bekier said on Wednesday.

"We're one of the main sponsors, so if we weren't busy, we'd have a problem.

Mr Bekier said the Sheraton Grand Mirage Resort, which The Star acquired with Hong Kong-based partners Chow Tai Fook Enterprises and Far East Consortium in January, is booked out as the official family hotel of the Commonwealth Games.

"So that period is going to be phenomenally busy for us," Mr Bekier said.

He said The Star would use the Commonwealth Games to increase awareness of its tourism and gaming facilities.

The Star is spending up to $850 million on refurbishing its existing Gold Coast casino and hotel, and building new accommodation and non-gaming facilities to make the Gold Coast property more appealing to gamblers and non gamblers alike.

Mr Bekier said a new six-star hotel with VIP gaming facilities at The Star's Gold Coast property is on track to open before the Commonwealth Games.