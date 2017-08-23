Casino operator Star Entertainment lifts full-year profit to $264.4 million on domestic revenue growth and a high win rate in its international VIP rebate.

The Star Entertainment Group has lifted full-year profit 36 per cent to $264.4 million helped by domestic revenue growth and a high win rate in its international VIP rebate business in its second half.

Revenue for the year to June 30 rose 3.3 per cent to $2.3 billion, and the company lifted its fully-franked final dividend by one cent to 8.5 cents a share.

The casino operator said trading levels in early FY18 are showing domestic gaming volume growth over the same period last year, but the result may be impacted by several factors including general macro-economic conditions, and a potential hold and win rate volatility in the private gaming room and international VIP Rebate business.