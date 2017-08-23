Substance misuse among baby boomers is a "rapidly growing problem" and represents an immediate challenge for the public health system, warn experts.

Unless immediate action is taken, they warn the issue represents a ticking time bomb for the public health system as more older drinkers require treatment, ambulances and hospital beds.

In an editorial published in the British Medical Journal, Ann Roche from Flinders University in Adelaide and UK researcher Rahul Rao warn risky drinking levels are on the decline, except among those aged 50 and over.

This generational trend is not restricted to alcohol, they say.

"In Australia, the largest percentage increase in drug misuse between 2013 and 2016 was among people aged 60 and over, with this age group mainly misusing prescription drugs," they write.

"However, people over 50 also have higher rates than younger age groups for both past year and lifetime illicit drug misuse (notably cannabis)."

One particular concern is the "increasing proportion" of women drinking in later life as a result of "life events" such as retirement, change in home situation and social isolation.

Doctors will need extra skills to cope with baby boomers who misuse prescription drugs and cannabis, they write.

"So far, there has been little sign of a co-ordinated international approach to integrated care."

The editorial has received support from public health experts in Australia.

Professor Steve Allsop is from the National Drug Research Institute at Curtin University and has described alcohol and other drug related problems among older Australians as a "critical" health challenge.

"The increase in the proportion of Australians over the age of 50, levels of alcohol and other drug consumption and the particular risks for ageing Australians sees this issue impact on our drug specialist and our aged care services and across our community," said Prof Allsop.

Changing expectations and pressure to drink in clubs and at events where older people get together is just as important as treatment, says Professor Robin Room at the Centre for Alcohol Policy Research at La Trobe University.

"One reason that people don't cut down may be simply that people in their 60s and 70s are in better health than in previous generations. But regular drinking of 'a few drinks' at such ages is almost certainly worse for your health than at younger ages," she warned.