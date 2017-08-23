Prodrive Racing has ended speculation on out-of-contract Supercars young gun Cameron Waters' future, signing him up until 2019.

The 23-year-old has inked a fresh deal with the team which also gives Prodrive an option to retain his services into 2020.

"It's awesome to lock in with Prodrive," Waters said.

"I had a tough year last year but this year ... I feel some good momentum. It's good to stay with them. I'm happy there and they're happy with me."

The Ford-aligned Prodrive has signed Waters up with an eye to the future.

The Mildura-raised driver won the second-tier Dunlop series in 2015 but is yet to have any success in the senior championship.

In two seasons he is yet to finish a race on the podium, but has a string of top-10 finishes to his name.

He finished 19th overall in his first full-time year in the sport and currently sits 10th in the championship.

Prodrive principal Tim Edwards said he'd seen enough improvement from Waters to sign him up and ward off potential suitors.

"I'm a firm believer in growing your own talent," Edwards said.

"You look at the progress he's made in year two and you think the sky's the limit.

"Once you've made that investment you've got to go on a journey together.

"The last thing you want is someone coming along and waving a big cheque book at them to lure them away."